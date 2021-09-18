PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $324.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.18. The stock has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.