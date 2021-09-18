PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.3% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $154.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,649. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

