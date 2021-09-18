PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 34,909,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596,773. The company has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

