PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00009109 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.47 million and $7,330.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00174788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.21 or 0.07052377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.19 or 0.99656627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00858805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002636 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

