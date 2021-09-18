Pierre Carabin Sells 20,000 Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$102,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,506,994.05.

PYR traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,985. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00.

Get PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) alerts:

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.