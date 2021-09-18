Pillar Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $10.32 million and $205,442.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00134466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.