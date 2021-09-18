PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE PTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 297,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $21.66.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
