PIN (PIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00173227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.28 or 0.07119756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,903.76 or 1.00157202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00842576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

