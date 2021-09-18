Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and $3,655.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.28 or 0.00415071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00987529 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,108,533 coins and its circulating supply is 430,848,097 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

