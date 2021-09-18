PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $660,399.17 and approximately $428.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 112.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00131021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046949 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

