PirateCash Market Cap Hits $899,763.37 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $899,763.37 and $1,151.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,775,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.