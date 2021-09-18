PirateCash Price Tops $0.0355 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $914,329.02 and $1,907.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,793,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.