PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $60.34 million and approximately $426,523.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014930 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- 0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016969 BTC.
PIVX Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “
Buying and Selling PIVX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
