Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.65

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $5.63. Pixelworks shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 1,450,742 shares trading hands.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

