Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.88

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.88 and traded as high as $91.26. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 181,402 shares trading hands.

Separately, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.