Plair Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $20,756.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00131254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Plair

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

