PLATINCOIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,875.00 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00004191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $10.06 million and $132,875.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 641,038,485 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlusCoin is an Ethereum-based cashback platform. PLS is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on DS PLUS mobile app. “

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

