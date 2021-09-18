Playcent Trading Down 2% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.94 million and $24,631.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00133251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

