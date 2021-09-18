Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,766. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
