pNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $38.35 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. pNetwork has a market cap of $38.35 million and $8.24 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00131303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,800,514 coins and its circulating supply is 33,058,179 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.