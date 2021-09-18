POA (POA) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. POA has a market cap of $10.49 million and $151,050.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,798,975 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
