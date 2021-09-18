PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 840,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.