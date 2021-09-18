Polkadex (PDEX) Market Cap Hits $64.92 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $20.46 or 0.00042735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $64.92 million and $1.84 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00119989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00175071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.83 or 0.07065798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,873.76 or 0.99995072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.07 or 0.00860694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

