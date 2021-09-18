Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.80 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Polkadot has a market cap of $34.80 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

