Polkamarkets Price Hits $0.49 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $384,181.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00131939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.