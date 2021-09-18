Polker (PKR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.19 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00120930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00173662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07113544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.05 or 0.99808851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00849926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,568,833 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

