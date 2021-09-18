Polychain Monsters Achieves Market Cap of $55.42 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $55.42 million and $1.22 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $16.31 or 0.00034070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,291,632 coins and its circulating supply is 3,398,087 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.