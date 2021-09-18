Polyient Games Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $3.91 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $214.65 or 0.00444358 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $1.14 million worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 99.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00132256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

