PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.30.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PYPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

