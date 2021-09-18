PolySwarm Market Capitalization Tops $8.00 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $27,968.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00131179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

