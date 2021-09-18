Populous Trading Down 8.9% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Populous has a total market cap of $98.75 million and $2.31 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00131021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.