Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Up 61.6% in August

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PSPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 201,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,865. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

