Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 34.5% in August

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.18 million, a PE ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.