PotCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,724.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $1,724.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.64 or 0.07125286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00375501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $626.43 or 0.01301442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00118428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.38 or 0.00561732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00494948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00359487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006426 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,731,076 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

