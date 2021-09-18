PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PRA Group worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

