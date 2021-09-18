Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.48

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$130.48 and traded as high as C$133.76. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$132.26, with a volume of 128,927 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 52.32.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

