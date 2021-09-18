Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 19,700 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.79% of Masonite International worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.