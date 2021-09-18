Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $62,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in CrowdStrike by 73.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,754 shares of company stock worth $69,990,178. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

