Primecap Management Co. CA Has $25 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.90% of Matson worth $24,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,608 shares of company stock worth $3,068,548. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

