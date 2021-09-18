Primecap Management Co. CA Has $62.85 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.21% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $62,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $289.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

