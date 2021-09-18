Primecap Management Co. CA Has $92.43 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $92,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $123.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

