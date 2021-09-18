Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.88% of Ambarella worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $153.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,736 shares of company stock worth $2,470,476. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

