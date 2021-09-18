Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.57% of Southwestern Energy worth $60,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 930,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

