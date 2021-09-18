Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 82,840 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.25% of Maxar Technologies worth $35,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,446,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 396,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3,018.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

