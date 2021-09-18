Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $46,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

