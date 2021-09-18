Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 12,480 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.05% of Sanofi worth $72,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

