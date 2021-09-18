Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 52,320 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,980 shares of the software’s stock after selling 52,320 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.22% of Altair Engineering worth $62,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $15,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $7,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.37 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -832.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,025 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,947. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

