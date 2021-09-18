Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $30,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

