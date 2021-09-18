Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,590 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 7.13% of Fluidigm worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $3,684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 673,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 477,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 451,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $528.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.