Primecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.59 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,757,285 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

